Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
GCI customers in Unalaska continue to experience internet and mobile service interruptions, including impacts to wireless voice and 911 calling. A damaged section of underwater fiber will require a specialized vessel to repair the fiber. GCI crews are working to restore some services over alternate technologies until repairs are complete.

For those who help the poor, 2025 goes down as a year of chaos

By Jennifer Ludden
Published December 29, 2025 at 12:44 AM AKST

It's been a tough year for local groups that help those in poverty. They've had to scramble and scale back amid federal cuts and funding chaos.

