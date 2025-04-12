'Wait Wait' for April 12, 2025: With Not My Job guest Austan Goolsbee

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Austan Goolsbee and panelists Shane O'Neill, Rachel Koster, and Peter Grosz. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Hurray for the Ta-Riff Raff; Howling Again; Is This Date Deductible?

Panel Questions

Who Rescued Who

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about unusual new collectibles, only one of which is true.

Economist and President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Austan Goolbee plays our game called "Goolsbee? Ghouls Be Shopping!" Three questions about a ghouls favorite store, Spirit Halloween.

Panel Questions

Hustling Horses; It's-a-me…Paddington

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Stripped of Striped Service Animals; Lower Back Revival; A New Excuse Not To Run A Marathon

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that we have the Dire Wolf, what will science bring back next.



Copyright 2025 NPR