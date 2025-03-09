Sunday Puzzle: Eye-Oh

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is called "Eye-Oh." Every answer is a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase in which the first part has a long-I vowel sound, and the second part has a long-O one.



Ex. Marker every 5,280 feet on a road --> MILEPOST

1. Emergency craft for when a ship sinks

2. Eastern, Central, Mountain or Pacific

3. It's used to put out a conflagration

4. Rock material used in making the Great Pyramid of Giza

5. Something a daredevil circus acrobat walks

6. Pajamas

7. Femur

8. Sound you hear when you pick up a phone

9. Presentation of photos on a large screen for people to see

10. Very chilled, as the way beer might be served

11. Flower that symbolizes purity and innocence

12. Method of swimming

13. Decoration from a fir tree

14. What the Seven Dwarfs sing as they go

Last week's challenge: It came from listener Dennis Burnside, of Lincoln, Neb. Think of a famous singer and actress, first and last names, two syllables each. The second syllable of the last name followed by the first syllable of the first name spell something that can be dangerous to run into. What is it?

Challenge answer: Barbra Streisand —> Sandbar

Winner: Ellen Triebwasser of Red Hook, N.Y.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Al Gori, of Cozy Lake, N.J. Take the name JON STEWART, as in the comedian and TV host. Rearrange the letters to spell the titles of three classic movies. One of the titles is its familiar shortened form.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, March 13 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.



Copyright 2025 NPR