Inside the first mass protest in Damascus since Bashar al-Assad fled Syria

Beginning next month, for the first time, Medicaid will cover traditional healing practices like music therapy, sweat lodges and dancing. This coverage will be available for Native Americans in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Oregon. Lesley McClurg of member station KQED visited a treatment center in San Francisco that may be able to expand services for substance use as a result of this change.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Lakota).

LESLEY MCCLURG, BYLINE: Inside the front entrance of the Friendship House, five clients are learning a battle song from the Lakota tribe. It's about survival.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing in non-English language).

MCCLURG: When the drumming concludes, they sit silently with their eyes closed. The sound takes Priscilla Lenares back to a similar moment 11 years ago when she was a client here.

PRISCILLA LENARES: I remember hearing the drum for the first time, and tears fell from my eyes.

MCCLURG: She didn't grow up connected to her Native American roots, but she found them here.

LENARES: So I have Paiute, Shoshone and Tule River.

MCCLURG: Lenares was born in Bakersfield in a volatile home.

LENARES: My culture was gangs and violence at the time.

MCCLURG: She says both her parents struggled with substance use, and she began to experiment early.

LENARES: Smoking methamphetamine on the weekend in middle school.

MCCLURG: Eventually, she supported her addiction by dealing on the street.

LENARES: When I turned 18, I met a drug dealer who became my kids' father.

MCCLURG: Over the next decade, Lenares cycled through 10 treatment programs. By the time she took an Amtrak train north to the Friendship House, she was 28.

LENARES: I came out here with nothing but hope.

MCCLURG: But right away, this place was different. The staff treated her like kin, and she connected with the treatment, singing in the sweat lodge. Lenares not only stopped drinking and using drugs. She began to learn about herself.

LENARES: She's a woman that understands the medicine that her ancestors prayed for her with, and she's a woman that knows her song. She's a woman that knows ceremony.

MCCLURG: She's a woman who is still in recovery today. She also works full time for a domestic violence agency and volunteers at the Friendship House.

MARTI WAUKAZO: You're part of the family - nieces, nephews, my grandchildren.

MCCLURG: Marti Waukazo is the executive director. He wants the Friendship House to feel like home to any Native American.

WAUKAZO: If I look at them as a relative, I see them differently.

MCCLURG: He's cautiously optimistic that the new Medicaid expansion will increase access to culturally appropriate care and allow facilities like his to expand, but that will all hinge on reimbursal rates which have yet to be released. Under the new program, enrollees will be able to use their insurance to cover traditional healing to treat specified mental and physical conditions, including substance use disorders.

DAMIAN CHASE-BEGAY: They are, by nature, holistic. They are treating the person physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally.

MCCLURG: Damian Chase-Begay used to work for the Native American Health Center in Oakland. He says he was continually frustrated because Medi-Cal, which is the equivalent to Medicaid in California, reimbursed the clinic for prescriptions or talk therapy.

CHASE-BEGAY: But the moment we wanted them to work with our traditional practitioners, all of those forms of reimbursement were off the table.

MCCLURG: That'll change under the Medicaid expansion. Chase-Begay is now a researcher at the University of Montana focused on American Indian Health.

CHASE-BEGAY: There is actually a lot of qualitative data around the effectiveness of these practices.

MCCLURG: But he says there's very little quantitative data, and the studies that exist are based on small samples.

CHASE-BEGAY: That's because the funding has not been there to do this kind of work rigorously.

MCCLURG: He hopes that'll change because Native American communities suffer from some of the highest rates of addiction and overdose deaths in the country.

CHASE-BEGAY: This kind of support, had it been in place, could have helped stop some intergenerational trauma and substance use years ago. I'm so thrilled that it's in place now, but it's long overdue.

MCCLURG: He hopes the two-year Medicaid pilot will deliver on its promises and be extended permanently. For NPR News, I'm Lesley McClurg in San Francisco. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

