Qawalangin Tribe seeks input on Hazard Mitigation Plan

The City of Unalaska and the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska are working to complete the update of the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan that was started in late 2021. We are seeking additional stakeholder input from anyone that may have missed the opportunity to respond to the public survey that was distributed during the Fall/Winter of 2021. If you did not have the opportunity to respond previously, please feel free to complete the survey at https://forms.office.com/r/Hmw5Ktw0Ek no later than 7/31/2024.

