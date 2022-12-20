The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.
Emergency Operations Center activated due to anticipated heavy rainfall
The City of Unalaska is currently experiencing heavy rainfall and expecting upwards of six inches in the next 36-48 hours.
At this time, City officials are conducting assessment of Roads, City facilities, and neighborhoods for flooding, mudslides, and other hazards.
Unalaskans are advised to be prepared for heavy rainfall, flooding and potential mud slides.
Please call City Hall at (907) 581-3100 to report any running dirt, rock fall or any blockage in the streets and roadways, or to identify any other potentially unsafe conditions.
The travel advisory has been elevated to Category 2.