'Wait Wait' for Aug. 6, 2022: With Not My Job guest Robin Thede

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Negin Farsad, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Robin Thede and panelists Adam Burke, Amy Dickinson and Hari Kondabolu. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

We Are Never Ever Ever Flying Commercial; The Dumb Diet; Batgirl Goes Ka-Pow!

Panel Questions

Baby Got Back Pain

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone's last wish being granted, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Robin Thede answers three questions about Bob Ross

Robin Thede is the creator and star of HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, which is nominated for five Emmys this year. But, what does she know about Bob Ross' Joy of Painting, a white dude painting show?

Panel Questions

An Unhappy Meal Down Under; The Switchblade Missile; A Gift From Ticks

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Haute Hot Dish; Barbiecore; Cleaning Clean and Jerk

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Batgirl, what will be the next movie to disappear?

