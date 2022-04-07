A retired bull rider is a celebrity at a drive-through in LaBelle, Fla.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. David Bosselait is a celebrity at a drive-through in LaBelle, Fla. His usual order is a coffee for himself and a doughnut hole for his horse, Jackson. Mr. Bosselait is a retired bull rider. His weekly trip for Jackson's treat takes about half a day, which, he says, teaches Jackson to focus on doughnuts. He also gets attention. He told WBBH the local Dunkin' employees like giving Jackson a scratch through the window. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.