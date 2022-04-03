Sunday Puzzle: It takes two

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a made-up two-word rhyming phrase, using only two-syllable words, in which every syllable has the same vowel sound.

Ex. Brawl caused by a soccer star from Brazil --> PELE MELEE

1. Hot chocolate drink that's crazy

2. Snapshot of Dorothy's dog in Oz

3. Woolly South American animal that has offspring

4. Pilot's emergency call when he's supposed to collect his wages

5. Tubular pasta that's served with a beef sauce

6. [triple:] Very, very small cap

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Mark Meiches, of Dallas. Name a state that contains all five vowels — A, E, I, O, and U — once each.

Challenge answer: Euphoria. Other accepted answers include Mozambique, the Republic of Chad, and different states of being — such as exhaustion, pandemonium, and perturbation.

Winner: Jim Frost from Albuquerque, New Mexico

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Greg Van Mechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name two well-known celebrities of the past who had the same six-letter first names and the same initial in their last names. What follows that initial in one of the last names is a criminal activity. And what follows that initial in the other name is the result of that criminal activity. What celebrities are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 7th, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

