Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Three Russians arrive at International Space Station

By Scott Simon
Published March 19, 2022 at 5:32 AM AKDT

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: First through the hatch was Korsakov. Next up is Denis Matveev.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station Friday wearing yellow suits with blue patches, the colors of Ukraine's flag. Many people around the world have been wearing those colors as a symbol of solidarity with Ukrainians, but it's unclear if the Russian cosmonauts intended to send such a signal. When they communicated with their Earthbound families, one cosmonaut said that the crew chose their own flight suits because they had, quote, "a lot of yellow material, so we needed to use it." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

