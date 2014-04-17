© 2022
Lost Sea Lion Pup Found In California Almond Orchard

Published April 17, 2014 at 2:08 AM AKDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene, with the story of a lost sea lion pup discovered in an almond orchard in California, a hundred miles from the ocean. The pup most likely swam up the San Joaquin River, hopped out of the water and couldn't find his way back. It was nicknamed Hoppy after being found resting in the shade of the orchard. Now the wayward pup is recovering at a marine veterinary hospital, and will hopefully be released back into the wild some time very soon.

