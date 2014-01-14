Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
1 of 9 — Damien Jurado.
/ Courtesy of the artist
2 of 9 — The Black Hollies, Somewhere Between Here and Nowhere.
/
3 of 9 — Anna Calvi.
/ Courtesy of the artist
4 of 9 — Hurray For The Riff Raff.
/ Courtesy of the artist
5 of 9 — Julie Lee.
/ Courtesy of the artist
6 of 9 — Metronomy.
/ Courtesy of the artist
7 of 9 — Talib Kweli's "Violations" is Youth Radio's favorite new song.
/ Courtesy of the artist
8 of 9 — Temples.
Ed Mills / Courtesy of the artist
9 of 9 — The War On Drugs.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.
