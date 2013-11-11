Disposable Underwear Courtesy Of 3D Printer


Shopping anywhere could take a hit if 3D printing really takes off, by allowing users to print products at home.
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Yes, products like disposable underwear. It's the brain-child of an Israeli couple, whose 3D technology also enables them to print items like bandages or sportswear. Currently, the fabric printers run about $3 million, so maybe too steep for home use just now.
WERTHEIMER: But still, just one machine can produce up to 10 million pairs of biodegradable underpants a year.
GREENE: Wow.

