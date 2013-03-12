SEC Nominee Faces Senate Panel In Confirmation Hearing

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with the SEC nominee.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: This morning, President Obama's pick to head the Securities and Exchange Commission is in front of the Senate Banking Committee. Mary Jo White released prepared testimony yesterday, giving a glimpse of what she'll address during her confirmation hearing. She pledges to beef up enforcement efforts, citing her experience as a New York prosecutor. Some critics, though, point to her more recent defense work, in which she defended some high-profile Wall Street names. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.