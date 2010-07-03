How To Salute The 'United Cakes Of America'

This July Fourth weekend, the United States has a new constitution -- a cake constitution:

"We the people who love cake, in order to bake a more perfect dessert, reestablish the standard that true cake is baked from scratch, ensure the use of natural ingredients, provide for the common consumption of dessert in moderation, promote comfort foods, and secure the blessings of sharing dessert with friends and foe, do ordain and establish this constitution for the United Cakes of America."

That's the manifesto of lawyer-turned-baker Warren Brown. In 2002, he gave up his career practicing law and opened Cake Love, a Washington, D.C., bakery guaranteed to tempt the senses.

"People like desserts. You can go crazy with different flavors," Brown says. "I mean, you bring a cake into the room and everyone's going to be happy."

In the past eight years, Brown has opened six more bakeries in the D.C. area and has just released his second cookbook, The United Cakes of America. The book is a culinary tour -- full of delectable cakes for every state in the country.

