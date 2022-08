The slave trade was abolished in the British colonies 200 years ago this year. The upcoming film Amazing Grace commemorates the event.

Writer Adam Hochschild discusses the birth of the abolitionist movement in Great Britain with Scott Simon. Hochschild is the author of Bury the Chains: Prophets and Rebels in the Fight to Free an Empire's Slaves.

