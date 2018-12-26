Purchase Finalized: PenAir Now Officially A Part Of Ravn Air Group

By Avery Lill 1 hour ago

 

The air carrier that long served as Bristol Bay and the Aleutian-Pribilof regions' primary service to Anchorage is now a part of Ravn Air Group.
Credit Pipa Escalante/KUCB

PenAir is officially a part of Ravn. On Friday, the sale of PenAir’s assets to the company that owns Ravn Air Group was finalized. What Ravn is calling “new PenAir” has been reformed under the auspices of Ravn Air Group.

In a statement, Ravn president and CEO Dave Pflieger said, “This is a big win for Ravn Air Group, as well as for PenAir and all our team members, customers, and Alaska communities.”

According to Ravn, neither PenAir nor Ravn’s destinations or flight schedules has changed. Under frequently asked questions on Ravn’s website, the answer to, “will airfares increase?” is non-committal.

Ravn simply states, “Both PenAir and Ravn will continue to provide customers exceptional value.”

The sale comes after PenAir filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last August.

It was the largest air carrier in Southwest Alaska at the time. For decades, it was the primary, and often only, service to Anchorage from many Bristol Bay and Aleutian-Pribilof communities. The Seybert family has owned PenAir since 1955. According to Ravn, former PenAir CEO Danny Seybert’s employment was terminated earlier this month. It did not state the cause.

snag in the transition caused concern in the community of St. Paul last week that flight service to could be interrupted until February. According Ravn, a solution has been found, and service to the remote Pribilof community will continue uninterrupted.

Contact the author at avery@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Tags: 
News
PENAIR
ravn alaska

Related Content

St. Paul Island Secures Air Service Through Sunday

By Dec 20, 2018
St. Paul, Alaska
KUCB/John Ryan

 

St. Paul Island will have flights to Anchorage -- at least through Sunday according to a community notice.

A judge approved the owners of Ravn Air Group to purchase PenAir  -- the airline responsible for flights from St. Paul to Anchorage -- this fall at auction for $12.3 million more than a year after the aviation company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

 

St. Paul Island Fears Losing Air Service In Ravn Purchase

By Dec 19, 2018
St. Paul, Alaska
KUCB/John Ryan

 

St. Paul Island could lose all air service starting Thursday and the city fears it will not return until Ravn Alaska’s airplanes are certified to fly over open water.

Ravn Alaska purchased PenAir this fall at auction for $12.3 million more than a year after the aviation company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

 

 

Balancing Skepticism And Optimism, St. George Hopes For Better Air Service Under New EAS Carrier

By Nov 8, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

St. George Island has a new air carrier.

Grant Aviation won the community's Essential Air Service contract this fall, after PenAir decided to drop the route during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Residents of the notoriously hard-to-reach island are hoping the change will bring more reliable flights, but they're not sold yet on their new provider.

KUCB's Laura Kraegel was on the first flight.

Company that owns Ravn bids highest for PenAir

By Avery Lill Oct 4, 2018
Pipa Escalante/KUCB

A bankruptcy judge will decide tomorrow whether to approve the purchase of Peninsula Airways assets for $12.3 million.

The company that owns Ravn Air Group was the top bidder for Peninsula Airway’s assets at an auction Wednesday. The regional air carrier that primarily serves the Bristol Bay and the Aleutian-Pribilof region has been undergoing bankruptcy proceedings since August 2017. A federal judge ordered PenAir to sell off its assets as a part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

PenAir Reduces Service To St. Paul And Dillingham

By Sep 18, 2018
Pipa Escalante/KUCB

Citing a nationwide pilot shortage, PenAir is reducing its flights to St. Paul Island and Dillingham.

Starting Oct. 1, the airline will fly between St. Paul and Anchorage three times per week instead of four — and between Dillingham and Anchorage two times per day instead of three.

"PenAir initiated a strong recruitment campaign several months ago and continue to hire and train as quickly and safely as possible," said company officials in a written statement. "We are confident we will be able to resume our schedule once our crew numbers permit."

PenAir, Trustee Promise No Flight Interruptions During Sale Of Airline

By Aug 27, 2018
Chrissy Roes

One of southwest Alaska's largest airlines will soon be up for sale.

A federal judge has ordered PenAir be auctioned off this October — more than a year after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.

The carrier is promising residents of the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands that their only connection to Anchorage won't just vanish.

The Seybert family founded Alaska-grown PenAir in 1955, and they still own it today.

The company includes 430 employees, 10 airplanes, and eight routes across Bristol Bay, the Alaska Peninsula, and the Aleutian chain.

PenAir Ordered To Sell Assets Over 'Quickly Deteriorating Cash Position'

By Aug 17, 2018
Pipa Escalante/KUCB

After filing for bankruptcy protection last summer, PenAir has been ordered to sell off its assets to avoid a shutdown.

A federal judge has scheduled the auction for early October, following an emergency motion by the trustee appointed to oversee the airline's bankruptcy proceedings.

In the motion filed Wednesday, Trustee Gerard McHale argued for the "expedited sale schedule" in light of PenAir's "quickly deteriorating cash position."