Museum Of The Aleutians Recieves $50,000 Bequest

By 16 minutes ago

Virginia Hatfield says this is the largest gift the Museum of the Aleutians has received during her time as director.
Credit Chrissy Roes / KUCB

Fifty thousand dollars. That’s the amount of money Janice Reeve Ogle left the Museum of the Aleutians.

In her time as museum director, Virginia Hatfield says they’ve never received a gift this large.

“This is the kind of donation we can do something with,” Hatfield said. “We’re still looking into what we want to do with it. We’ll probably put a good portion of it into some savings. We’re trying to create an endowment so the museum can be more self-sustaining.”

An endowment would help the museum create a new income stream. Right now, Hatfield says the Museum currently has $40,000 in an annuity and she plans to add a good part of Ogle’s donation.

Another portion of the $50,000 donation will likely go to putting on programs the museum typically cannot to fund.

Janice Reeve Ogle was the daughter of Robert Reeve, founder of Reeve Aleutian Airways. During her life, she worked closely with the museum including helping to collect and document the airline’s history serving the Aleutians. Ogle died in Oct. 2015.

Tags: 
News
MOTA
MUSEUM OF THE ALEUTIANS

Related Content

The Museum Of The Aleutians Creates Workshops To Build On Exhibitions

By Dec 13, 2018
Courtesy Museum of the Aleutians

Have you ever wanted to learn to make a doll? This weekend the Museum of the Aleutians is offering a free workshop.

“We’re going to be making pretty simple dolls. It’s mostly an exercise to get people comfortable and familiar with basic stitches and making something together," said Education Coordinator Lauren Snyder. "We’ve been making them all week and they’re really fun! You can make them as big or as small as you’d like.”

Snyder says this workshop is part of a push from the museum to do more events related to their exhibitions.

New Exhibit On Alaska Native Dolls Opens At MOTA

By Oct 4, 2018
MUSEUM OF THE ALEUTIANS

A new exhibition opens Friday at the Museum of the Aleutians. 

"Alaska Native Dolls: A Cultural thread" includes 88 dolls from the collection of Heidi Catlett, who's working with MOTA as a guest curator.

For 30 years, Catlett has traveled the state as a dental hygienist, growing her collection along the way.

"When I would go out, I was so fascinated with the people and the cultures," said Catlett. "I found these dolls represented that."

As Camp Qungaayux Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary, The Next Generation Prepares To Take The Lead

By Dec 8, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Unalaska’s Camp Qungaayux celebrated its twentieth anniversary this year.

The Museum of the Aleutians is honoring that milestone with an exhibit on the history of the island’s culture camp.

Before you check out the opening this weekend, KUCB’s Laura Kraegel has the story from this summer’s Camp Q, where tribal leaders were already looking ahead to the next 20 years.

It’s a clear day at Humpy Cove, and dozens of kids are chattering along the shore. Their careful eyes are trained on the water.

“Bring those kids over here!” says Vince Tutiakoff Sr.

Carolyn Reed's 'Bering Sea' Opens At Museum Of The Aleutians

By May 24, 2018
Courtesy Carolyn Reed

Carolyn Reed has been a fixture in Unalaska since 1983. Her solo show “Bering Sea: Works by Carolyn Reed” opens Friday at the Museum of the Aleutians.

The name, Reed explains, comes from the water that surrounds Unalaska.

Cruise Ship Cancellation Costs Local Businesses $100,000

By Sep 15, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

A 2,000-passenger cruise ship was supposed to dock in Unalaska today, instead it decided to go to Sitka.

Although Unalaska is known as America’s top fishing port, tourism — in particular the cruise ship industry — is a growing source of revenue especially for small businesses and non-profits.

Locals say they’ve been left scrambling, trying to figure out how they will make up tens of thousands of dollars in lost revenue from the Celebrity Millennium’s canceled visit.