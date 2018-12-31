Stories From Around The World You May Have Missed This Year

A heavy barrage of news dominated headlines in 2018, but NPR's international correspondents continued to delve into underreported stories that mattered.

Here is a selection of original reporting from around the world that may have slipped under your radar amid the year's relentless news cycle.



Twenty-three years after a brazen theft, the mystery still divides a tiny sect known as the Samaritans. Here's the story of the international hunt to bring the manuscripts home.



Just 22,491 refugees were resettled in the U.S. in fiscal year 2018, roughly half the 45,000 cap. Only 62 were Syrian. Refugee advocates warn that President Trump's aim is to dismantle the U.S. refugee resettlement program.



On the night of Feb. 19, armed men opened fire at a girls' boarding school in Yobe state, northeast Nigeria. They abducted 110 girls from the school. Boko Haram insurgents released them in March.



As Ethiopia and Eritrea declared peace in July, long-dead phone lines came alive. People spoke with relatives and strangers across the border. This fall, correspondent Eyder Peralta went on to report a special series on Ethiopia's political and social changes as well as its long-awaited peace and border opening with Eritrea.



The Pieper twins were killed in the 1944 D-Day Normandy invasion. In June, they were laid to rest together in a military cemetery in France — thanks to a Nebraska teen's school history project.



Tail-costumed swimmers in the South American nation say they will not bend despite official safety warnings.



Crimeans who criticize Russia's annexation of their peninsula have a difficult road ahead, and say dozens have been jailed or have had to flee to other parts of Ukraine. This was one of several stories on Crimea this year.



Manzoor Pashteen rose to lead a fast-growing movement of thousands from Pakistan's Pashtun minority, the country's second-biggest ethnic group. Where few dare to criticize the army, Pashteen brazenly speaks.



The reporter was killed last year as she was digging up dirt on Malta's most powerful. The final words on her blog were: "There are crooks everywhere you look now. The situation is desperate."



Chinese authorities are cracking down on student activists, exposing a paradox between a state founded on Marxist principles and the young people it calls upon to carry them out.



China is extending its reach into emigre communities overseas in remarkable ways. Harnessing their energy, know-how and capital is one more facet of President Xi Jinping's "Chinese dream."



The Mohammed VI Tangier Tech City would stand in monument to China's expansion into a North African nation on Europe's doorstep. But experts say the project has stalled. This story was part of a special series, China Unbound, in which NPR correspondents reported in more than a dozen countries on China's ambitious global expansion.



More than a year after ISIS was driven out, residents are doing their best to rebuild in historical neighborhoods left in rubble. This was one of a number of NPR stories from Mosul, Iraq.



Thousands of migrants are stuck in squalid camps in Greece, waiting for the government to process their asylum requests. Managing migration remains one of Europe's biggest challenges.



The town of Paracho celebrates after its onetime resident helped design the guitar featured in the Oscar-winning movie, and could not keep up with orders for the instrument.



Italian actress Asia Argento was one of the first to go public with accusations against Harvey Weinstein. But in Italy, "the culture of support for women is nonexistent," says an Italian screenwriter. This was one of a number of NPR stories tracking the #MeToo movement internationally.



The Trump administration hopes the sanctions will force Iran to negotiate a new nuclear deal. But analysts point out there are overt and covert activities to avoid the penalties.



More than 130,000 people have been sacked from the military, police, civil service and academia in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's crackdown, known in Turkey as "the purge."



In the country's Eastern Highlands, the accusation of sorcery is a vigilante's rallying cry. Such accusations often lead to violence and are believed to be responsible for dozens of deaths every year. This was one in a series of stories reported in Papua New Guinea.



Couples who marry against their parents' wishes sometimes risk their lives in doing so. That's where the Love Commandos come in. They run 500 safe houses and help couples elope or hide from relatives.



Hungary's government put forth a series of bills it said would curb illegal immigration. Critics say the motivation is to cripple nongovernmental organizations linked to U.S. financier George Soros.



NPR spoke to the director of U.N. relief operations in the West Bank about how he makes the case for America's continued assistance in the region. We continued to report on the issue of U.S. aid cuts to Palestinians throughout the year.



Winters in London can be damp and dreary, and it gets dark early. The "Lumiere London" light festival last January featured more than 50 outdoor installations by artists from Europe and North America.



