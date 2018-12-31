Come 2019, Single-Use Plastic Bags Are History

When the clock strikes midnight, Unalaska's grocery stores will swap out plastic bags for paper.
Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

As of Tuesday, single-use plastic bags will no longer be allowed in Unalaska.

The City Council unanimously passed the ban in August – after six months of discussions and overwhelming public support.

"We're trying to do things to shrink our footprint on refuse and we have a landfill that potentially has 15-18 years of life left in it," said City Manager Thomas E. Thomas. "We see that this plastic is beginning to effect our environment in detrimental ways especially out here. We have members of our community that live on subsistence and that begins to affect their quality of life as well."

Under the ban, there is a $100 fine for business that continue to provide disposable shopping bags; the ban does not apply to plastic bags used to package bulk items like fruit.

But Thomas isn’t worried about violations.

"Because we've had good communication with the vendors who sell these disposable bags knowing the guidelines," Thomas said. "They've had a good six months to get rid of them. But in the event there is a potential complaint, we'll try to work with them to make sure there is no misunderstanding about the rules and guidelines before going into potential implementation of the fine."

The vendors primarily impacted by the ban are the grocery stores: Safeway and Alaska Ship Supply.

"There are 175 cases left, with 1,000 bags in a case,” said Alaska Ship Supply Store Manager Eric Hanson. "It's better than where I thought we were going to be sitting at this point."

Hanson says because the leftover bags have the Alaska Ship Supply logo, it's unlikely anyone will want them. Instead the 175 thousand bags will be sent to Alaska Ship Supply's cardboard recycler who also accepts plastics.

Alaska Ship Supply has started stocking reusable plastic bags and will also provide paper sacks.

"We're hoping people will bring their own bags most of the time and I'm sure locals will," Hanson said. "It will be a learning curve for everyone else. It's happened other places and people will adjust and get used to it."

Hanson estimates paper bags cost about 2.5 times a plastic sack. Safeway store manager Abe Palmer says switching to paper has quadrupled the cost of supplies for the store.

Safeway will also provide paper bags, but as of Jan. 1 Safeway will no longer provide free cardboard boxes for all patrons – the boxes Palmer says will only be for commercial fishing customers.

News
plastic bag ban
CITY COUNCIL
environment

Unalaska Approves Plastic Bag Ban To Take Effect Jan. 1

By Aug 15, 2018
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Starting next year, Unalaska retailers won't be allowed to distribute single-use plastic bags to their customers. If they do, they'll be hit with $100 fines each time.

The City Council passed the bag ban unanimously Tuesday night after about six months of discussion and overwhelming public support.

Councilor James Fitch said it'll help reduce the amount of plastic littering local beaches and polluting the ocean.

Unalaska Is One Step Away From Plastic Bag Ban

By Jul 25, 2018
Berett Wilber/KUCB

The Unalaska City Council unanimously advanced an ordinance on Tuesday that would ban single-use plastic bags.

Under the proposed legislation, businesses would receive $100 fines for providing a customer with a disposable shopping bag, starting Jan. 1.

 

While Vice Mayor Dennis Robinson has proposed buying out stores’ leftover bags, the council is still debating how it will let retailers handle their existing inventory.

 

The ordinance is slated for a second and final reading on Aug. 14.

Unalaskans Express Overwhelming Support For Drafted Ban On Plastic Bags

By Jul 11, 2018
Berett Wilber/KUCB

 

City Councilors and community members expressed overwhelming support Tuesday night for an ordinance that would ban single-use plastic bags in Unalaska.

As it stands, the proposed ordinance would put the burden on retailers.

 

Unalaska Will Explore Legislation Banning Plastic Bags

By Apr 11, 2018
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Unalaska has taken its first official step toward banning plastic bags.

On Tuesday, the City Council tasked the city manager with developing an ordinance to prohibit the flimsy, disposable bags used at grocery stores.

Councilors issued the directive unanimously after hearing from Unalaska resident Laresa Syverson.

"It’s not that a plastic bag ban is going to solve all our problems," said Syverson. "But it will help with the way we depend on plastic."

Unalaskans Want To Follow Other Alaska Communities By Banning Plastic Bags

By Feb 14, 2018
Berett Wilber/KUCB

 

 

Some Unalaskans want the city to ban single use plastic bags. Twenty-five residents met last week to strategize on how best to make their case to the city.

Mary Heimes says for a community that relies on the ocean, eliminating the bags should be a no brainer.

“You know we pull a lot of money out of the ocean in this community and we have a social responsibility to take care of the environment,” Heimes said.