Unalaska Raiders host Cordova Wolverines for senior night games

The Unalaska Raider Basketball teams hosted the Cordova Wolverines this past weekend with the teams each squaring off twice at Unalaska City School. Senior night was held on Friday and ten seniors were honored in total.

In the first match-up the lady Raiders finished with a 53-43 victory. Senior Reena Bucaneg led all scorers with 20 points including a couple three pointers. Freshman Izabella Lopez and Senior Marina Jones each chipped in 10 points as well. In the second contest, the Lady Raiders completed the weekend sweep of the Lady Wolverines with a 42-26 victory. Bucaneg and Lopez lead all scorers with 13 while Jones again added 10. Senior Karina Villamor also added 7.

In the boys' contests, the Raiders fell to the Wolverines in both games. On Friday the Wolverines outpaced the Raiders 68-37. Senior Stephen Ngyuyen led the Raiders with 9 points. Saturday's game proved to be a defensive battle with the Raiders carrying a two point lead into halftime. A slow third quarter allowed the Wolverines to pull ahead heading into the fourth. Three fourth quarter three pointers by Gage Williams provided the Raiders with a much needed boost, but the Raiders fell 41-31. Williams Finished with 13 points and was the only Raider in double digits.

The next action for both teams will be at the Petersburg Invitational in mid-february. Both teams currently hold a 4-3 record.