3v3 tournament raises funds for Raider basketball

The UCSD basketball program Coaches Russell and Spetz sponsored the 2022 Raider 3v3 Basketball Tournament as a fundraiser for Raider Basketball at UCSD. The tournament took place last month.

A total of 19 teams signed up: 6 coed in grades 4-7, 4 women's teams 8th grade and up, and 9 men's teams 8th Grade and up. Each team played 8 games leading up to the tournament on Friday, May 27.

An entry fee allowed 3 players and one sub to play a fast-paced half court game with about 5 minutes in between games. Entry fees ranged from $50 down to $10 depending on age, and all funds support the UCSD basketball program. Each game ran until a team reached 30 points, or hit the 20 minute mark.

During the tournament, there were 4 games going simultaneously with referees focused on elementary and junior high games. The older age groups called their own fouls, which sometimes created drama but kept the tournament fast and furious!

According to Coach Riley Spetz, "it was a blast and we’re hoping to make it a tradition. The atmosphere was really buzzing."

Tournament winners: