Mondays at 5 a.m.; Saturdays at 9 p.m.; and Wednesday at midnight

TUNDRASTRUCK - ROCK WITH THE NOISE

The Tundrastruck team brings you, the discerning listener of the Aleutians, an eclectic mix of dynamic music ranging from the heavy...to the heavier, with a little funk thrown in.

If that was not enough, which to be frank it probably is, the show boasts weekly in-depth and incisive interviews with musicians from all genres. The scope ranges from music legends to established international bands to cutting-edge new groups from locations around this planet.

You can expect high-quality and insightful journalism, and occasionally you might get it…

Contact: mark@tundrastruck.fm

