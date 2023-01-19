Newscast: 01/19/23

The company aiming to bring geothermal energy to Unalaska plans to pay more than $90 million to an engineering and construction firm to design the volcano-powered project, under a contract announced Wednesday; Kodiak’s Tanner crab fleet is continuing to stand down, saying they still haven’t come to an agreement with local processors on price; and following a chaotic start to the session, the Alaska House elected Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton to the role of House Speaker Wednesday.