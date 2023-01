Unalaska City Councilmember Shari Coleman sits down to talk about Unalaska representatives' recent lobbying trip to Washington, D.C.; funding to buy a privately-owned icebreaker was removed from the spending bill signed by President Biden in December, delaying plans to dock an icebreaker in Alaska; and Unalaska has rescheduled the New Years Eve fireworks show for Saturday, Jan. 7, coinciding with Russian Christmas.