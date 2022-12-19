Newscast: 12/19/22

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce has approved six fishery disaster designations for the state of Alaska, including the Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab fisheries that were closed for the season due to low population numbers; the U.S. Coast Guard is expanding its fleet of icebreakers and could be homeporting one of the vessels in Alaska; and you may want to check the city's website to see if your car is one of the 35 automobiles on Unalaska’s abandoned vehicles list.