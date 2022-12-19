© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
KUCB Newscasts

Newscast: 12/19/22

By Theo Greenly
Published December 19, 2022 at 12:45 PM AKST

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce has approved six fishery disaster designations for the state of Alaska, including the Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab fisheries that were closed for the season due to low population numbers; the U.S. Coast Guard is expanding its fleet of icebreakers and could be homeporting one of the vessels in Alaska; and you may want to check the city's website to see if your car is one of the 35 automobiles on Unalaska’s abandoned vehicles list.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
