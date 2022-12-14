© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
KUCB Newscasts

Newscast: 12/14/22

By Theo Greenly
Published December 14, 2022 at 12:40 PM AKST

GCI’s fiber optic cable, damaged by a ship’s anchor in November, was repaired over the weekend, and the company says they are still on track to deliver broadband internet to Unalaska by the end of the year; a federal appeals court in California hears arguments regarding a land exchange related to the proposed 18-mile road through Izembek National Wildlife Refuge in the Eastern Aleutians; and human caused climate change is rapidly transforming the Arctic, and Arctic residents are now coping with effects more characteristic of other regions, like typhoons, wildfires and increased rain.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
