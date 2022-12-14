Newscast: 12/14/22

GCI’s fiber optic cable, damaged by a ship’s anchor in November, was repaired over the weekend, and the company says they are still on track to deliver broadband internet to Unalaska by the end of the year; a federal appeals court in California hears arguments regarding a land exchange related to the proposed 18-mile road through Izembek National Wildlife Refuge in the Eastern Aleutians; and human caused climate change is rapidly transforming the Arctic, and Arctic residents are now coping with effects more characteristic of other regions, like typhoons, wildfires and increased rain.