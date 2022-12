The fall of Alaska’s king crab and snow crab fisheries is driving the F/V Time Bandit, featured on the Deadliest Catch, south to California where it will test a new deepwater crab fishery; Unalaska City School District Superintendent Jim Wilson says one of the island’s bus drivers is leaving town for a family emergency and the district will have to get by with just one bus for now; and the U.S. Coast Guard seized 117 pounds of illegally caught Halibut near Homer last week.