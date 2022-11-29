© 2022 KUCB
Newscast: 11/29/22

November 29, 2022

The Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board is working on a five-year plan and a longer-term vision, while Aleutian residents wait for the M/V Tustumena's replacement; one year ago, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued a declaration to remove a slur against Indigenous women from place names on federal lands, but three elementary students in Dillingham had been pushing for change long before the federal government started its process; and both the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Board of Fisheries and the the International Pacific Halibut Commission begin meetings this week.

Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member.
