Newscast: 11/29/22

The Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board is working on a five-year plan and a longer-term vision, while Aleutian residents wait for the M/V Tustumena's replacement; one year ago, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued a declaration to remove a slur against Indigenous women from place names on federal lands, but three elementary students in Dillingham had been pushing for change long before the federal government started its process; and both the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Board of Fisheries and the the International Pacific Halibut Commission begin meetings this week.