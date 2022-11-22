© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
KUCB Newscasts

Newscast: 11/22/22

Published November 22, 2022 at 12:57 PM AKST

Alaska’s two Republican U.S. senators joined with Washington state’s two Democratic U.S. senators to request an immediate disaster declaration, aimed to help fishing-dependent communities cope with an unprecedented shutdown of Bering Sea crab fishing; and as tribes around Alaska are trying to find ways to stop climate change from eroding their ways of life, the Bureau of Indian Affairs announced more than $45 million in federal grant money for tribes around the country to address issues spurred by climate change, like access to traditional foods, clean waterways, and infrastructure in small villages.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member.
