Newscast: 11/22/22

Alaska’s two Republican U.S. senators joined with Washington state’s two Democratic U.S. senators to request an immediate disaster declaration, aimed to help fishing-dependent communities cope with an unprecedented shutdown of Bering Sea crab fishing; and as tribes around Alaska are trying to find ways to stop climate change from eroding their ways of life, the Bureau of Indian Affairs announced more than $45 million in federal grant money for tribes around the country to address issues spurred by climate change, like access to traditional foods, clean waterways, and infrastructure in small villages.