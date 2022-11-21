© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
KUCB Newscasts

Newscast: 11/21/22

November 21, 2022

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit near Nikolski around 6 a.m. Monday morning, about 48 miles southeast of Umnak Island at a depth of roughly 13 miles; Gov. Mike Dunleavy requested $287 million from the federal government last month for fishermen impacted by the Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab fisheries closures, but the current process of getting financial relief to fishermen may still take a very long time; and the state of Washington banned fish-farming with net pens in state waters Friday, citing danger to struggling native salmon.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
