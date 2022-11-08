© 2022 KUCB
KUCB Newscasts

Newscast: 11/08/22

Published November 8, 2022 at 1:33 PM AKST

Nearly 900 marine mammals were either killed or gravely injured from interactions with humans in Alaska, over the span of about five years, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; today is Election Day, marking Alaska’s first ranked choice general election; and as it looks more and more likely that demand will eventually outstrip the productivity of salmon and other wild seafood stocks, researchers have turned to another method for producing protein from fish: culturing it in a lab.

Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
