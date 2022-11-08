Newscast: 11/08/22

Nearly 900 marine mammals were either killed or gravely injured from interactions with humans in Alaska, over the span of about five years, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; today is Election Day, marking Alaska’s first ranked choice general election; and as it looks more and more likely that demand will eventually outstrip the productivity of salmon and other wild seafood stocks, researchers have turned to another method for producing protein from fish: culturing it in a lab.