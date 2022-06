The U.S. Air Force has agreed to pay more than $200 thousand in fines for mismanaging hazardous waste on Shemya Island in the Western Aleutians; access to safe and legal abortions in Alaska will likely remain, but the overturning of Roe v. Wade could open the door to attempts to restrict that access; and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts a training for identifying and responding to unexploded ordnance.