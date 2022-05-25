© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
KUCB Newscasts

Newscast: 05/25/22

Published May 25, 2022 at 12:25 PM AKDT

Around 80 people showed up in front of City Hall Tuesday night, waiting to hear if the Unalaska City Council would approve new contracts for city workers; representatives from the Unalaska Native Fishermen’s Association are hoping to start a new fishery for smaller boats that they say would make it easier for more local boatowners to fish cod in the waters around the island; and a new whale identification program uses artificial intelligence to identify humpbacks by their flukes.

Hope McKenney
