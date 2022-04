The crash in snow crab populations is forcing St. Paul to consider major budget shortfalls, as the Pribilof Island city depends on taxes from fish and crab processing; after a failed attempt in 2020, NOAA Fisheries is currently surveying ice seals in the Bering Sea; and a worrisome new strain of avian flu sweeping through wild bird populations in the Lower 48 has some of Alaska’s bird enthusiasts concerned.