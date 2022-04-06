© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
padded_stars.jpg
KUCB Newscasts

Newscast: 04/06/22

Published April 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM AKDT

Unalaska Public Library moved into its temporary location at the Burma Road Chapel last week, and while some things are new and some are missed, lovers of Alaska history will be happy to know they can still hang out and read about the Aleutians; the Kodiak community of Old Harbor is tapping into millions in federal funds to shore up its tsunami preparedness; and a week after a large orb of light was observed moving across the early morning Alaska sky, scientists have offered an explanation.

KUCB Newscasts
Hope McKenney
Born in rural Northern California, Hope started as a reporter and producer at KZYX in Mendocino County. She then worked at Kichwa Hatari — the first Quechua language radio station in the U.S., based in New York — and KQED in San Francisco.
See stories by Hope McKenney