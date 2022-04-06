Newscast: 04/06/22

Unalaska Public Library moved into its temporary location at the Burma Road Chapel last week, and while some things are new and some are missed, lovers of Alaska history will be happy to know they can still hang out and read about the Aleutians; the Kodiak community of Old Harbor is tapping into millions in federal funds to shore up its tsunami preparedness; and a week after a large orb of light was observed moving across the early morning Alaska sky, scientists have offered an explanation.