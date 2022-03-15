© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
padded_stars.jpg
KUCB Newscasts

Newscast: 03/15/22

Published March 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM AKDT

The Unalaska girls varsity basketball team finished their season Saturday at the 2A regional tournament in Anchorage in a final game against Unalakleet; organizers of the Southwest Alaska Municipal Conference say they’re looking for the next generation of kelp farmers and entrepreneurs to take to Alaska’s coastal waters to grow what some see as a burgeoning future seafood market; and the Alaska Board of Fisheries meeting on Southeast regulatory changes is in full swing in Anchorage, but there's still a vacancy on the board, 40 days after the governor was supposed to appoint a successor.

KUCB Newscasts
Hope McKenney
Born in rural Northern California, Hope started as a reporter and producer at KZYX in Mendocino County. She then worked at Kichwa Hatari — the first Quechua language radio station in the U.S., based in New York — and KQED in San Francisco.
See stories by Hope McKenney