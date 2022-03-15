Newscast: 03/15/22

The Unalaska girls varsity basketball team finished their season Saturday at the 2A regional tournament in Anchorage in a final game against Unalakleet; organizers of the Southwest Alaska Municipal Conference say they’re looking for the next generation of kelp farmers and entrepreneurs to take to Alaska’s coastal waters to grow what some see as a burgeoning future seafood market; and the Alaska Board of Fisheries meeting on Southeast regulatory changes is in full swing in Anchorage, but there's still a vacancy on the board, 40 days after the governor was supposed to appoint a successor.