Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
KUCB Newscasts

Newscast 03/10/22

Published March 10, 2022 at 4:08 PM AKST

Unalaska’s city manager will leave her post in less than three months, as her three-year contract with the city comes to an end; historians announced Thursday that they’ve uncovered evidence that key details about the teenager who designed Alaska’s state flag have been wrong for more than a century; and the value of investments in Russia held by the State of Alaska, including the permanent fund, have declined steeply since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to the state’s top revenue official.

Maggie Nelson
