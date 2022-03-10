Newscast 03/10/22
Unalaska’s city manager will leave her post in less than three months, as her three-year contract with the city comes to an end; historians announced Thursday that they’ve uncovered evidence that key details about the teenager who designed Alaska’s state flag have been wrong for more than a century; and the value of investments in Russia held by the State of Alaska, including the permanent fund, have declined steeply since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to the state’s top revenue official.