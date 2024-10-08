© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

Unalaskan shares his research on Filipino American history

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published October 8, 2024 at 1:37 PM AKDT
Russel Laforteza

October is Filipino American History Month in Alaska and across the nation. Unalaska local Russel Laforteza will hold a public presentation on Oct. 19 about Filipino Americans' history, contribution and legacy in the United States.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Laforteza discusses what he learned while researching his cultural history, the significance of this month and what he hopes locals will take away from his presentation.

This interview airs on KUCB on October 11, 2024.

Island Interviews Filipino American History Month
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
