Unalaskan shares his research on Filipino American history

October is Filipino American History Month in Alaska and across the nation. Unalaska local Russel Laforteza will hold a public presentation on Oct. 19 about Filipino Americans' history, contribution and legacy in the United States.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Laforteza discusses what he learned while researching his cultural history, the significance of this month and what he hopes locals will take away from his presentation.

This interview airs on KUCB on October 11, 2024.

