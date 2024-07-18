© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Science & Environment
Island Interviews

Locals invited to take part in archeological expedition in July

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 18, 2024 at 12:31 PM AKDT
Last year, Community Archeology also took place at the Udaxtan site on Amaknak Island.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Community Archeology took place at the Udax̂tan site last year too.

The Museum of the Aleutians is holding its annual community archeology event on Saturdays in July. Archeologist Roberta Gordaoff will lead the Udax̂tan expedition site located near the Spit docks with the help of other archaeologists, like intern Taytum Robinson and community members who stop by.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Museum Director Virginia Hatfield discusses the Udax̂tan dig site and what they hope to accomplish during this year’s expedition. We’ll also hear from Robinson about what she has already found in the dig site and from Gordaoff about the connection between Unalaska and Norway.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on July 18, 2024.

Tags
Island Interviews archeologyMUSEUM OF THE ALEUTIANSMOTA
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
