Archeologist discusses recent trip surveying Caton Island for clean up

Archeologists Roberta Gordaoff and Virginia Hatfield visited Caton Island in June to survey archeological sites for a federal cleanup project. The Eastern Aleutian island is uninhabited, but it once was. During World War II, the Federal Aviation Administration built infrastructure and then left it behind post-war, contaminating the area.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Gordaoff discusses what they were surveying on Caton Island and her personal ties to the Aleutian Islands.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on July 16, 2024.

