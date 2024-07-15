© 2024 KUCB
Science & Environment
Island Interviews

Archeologist discusses recent trip surveying Caton Island for clean up

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 15, 2024 at 2:35 PM AKDT
Roberta Gordaoff
KUCB
Roberta Gordaoff isn't new to archeological research in the Aleutian Islands. In 2016, her masters thesis was on a site in Adak.

Archeologists Roberta Gordaoff and Virginia Hatfield visited Caton Island in June to survey archeological sites for a federal cleanup project. The Eastern Aleutian island is uninhabited, but it once was. During World War II, the Federal Aviation Administration built infrastructure and then left it behind post-war, contaminating the area.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Gordaoff discusses what they were surveying on Caton Island and her personal ties to the Aleutian Islands.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on July 16, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
