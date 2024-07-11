Unangax̂ artist leads community workshop on earring-making

Taytum Robinson, a multimedia artist from Unalaska, will teach a community art workshop on earring-making at the Unalaska library from July 10–12. She is known for her jewelry, baskets and recycled glass coasters.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Robinson discusses the workshop, how her grandma inspired her to create earrings and why everyone should join, even if they are hesitant about making art.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on July 11, 2024.