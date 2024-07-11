© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unangax̂ artist leads community workshop on earring-making

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 11, 2024 at 2:41 PM AKDT
Photo courtesy of Taytum Robinson

Taytum Robinson, a multimedia artist from Unalaska, will teach a community art workshop on earring-making at the Unalaska library from July 10–12. She is known for her jewelry, baskets and recycled glass coasters.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Robinson discusses the workshop, how her grandma inspired her to create earrings and why everyone should join, even if they are hesitant about making art.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on July 11, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
