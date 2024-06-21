Beach reads and cozy movies galore: Unalaska’s library has something for everyone this summer

School is out for the summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to take a break from reading.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Librarian Karen Kresh discusses the library’s summer activities, including a reading program for all ages and day events like mini golf and tea time.

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on June 16, 2024.