Specialist shares autism resources for Unalaskans

The Alaska Autism Resource Center is a nonprofit organization based in Anchorage that offers support to individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, as well as families and caregivers of those with ASD.

Autumn Holt is an autism resource specialist that works for the center. She was scheduled to visit Unalaska this month to hold a Q & A, but the event was postponed due to weather. Although Holt couldn’t make it out to the island, she called in to speak with KUCB, and said the resource center is working to reschedule the session for later this year.

In this "Island Interviews" episode, Holt provides information on resources and shares tips for individuals with ASD, as well as their families and caregivers in Unalaska.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Feb. 20, 2024.