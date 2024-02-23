© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Health
Island Interviews

Specialist shares autism resources for Unalaskans

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 23, 2024 at 3:20 PM AKST

The Alaska Autism Resource Center is a nonprofit organization based in Anchorage that offers support to individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, as well as families and caregivers of those with ASD.

Autumn Holt is an autism resource specialist that works for the center. She was scheduled to visit Unalaska this month to hold a Q & A, but the event was postponed due to weather. Although Holt couldn’t make it out to the island, she called in to speak with KUCB, and said the resource center is working to reschedule the session for later this year.

In this "Island Interviews" episode, Holt provides information on resources and shares tips for individuals with ASD, as well as their families and caregivers in Unalaska.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Feb. 20, 2024.

Island Interviews Autism Spectrum Disorder
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
