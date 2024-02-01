© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
National wildlife ranger shares latest research on Aleutian Islands refuges

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 1, 2024 at 2:14 PM AKST
The Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge's research vessel sailing in Alaska.
Ian Shive/Tandem
/
Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge
The refuge's research vessel sailing in Alaska.

The Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge conserves and restores the diverse lands and waters across Alaska, including much of the Aleutian region. Some of the islands they protect along the chain provide critical habitats for seabirds and endangered sea mammals.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Ranger Adrienne McGill discusses the refuge's work in the Aleutian Islands and shares some of their latest research findings.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Jan. 23, 2023.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
