National wildlife ranger shares latest research on Aleutian Islands refuges

The Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge conserves and restores the diverse lands and waters across Alaska, including much of the Aleutian region. Some of the islands they protect along the chain provide critical habitats for seabirds and endangered sea mammals.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Ranger Adrienne McGill discusses the refuge's work in the Aleutian Islands and shares some of their latest research findings.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Jan. 23, 2023.