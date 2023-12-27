Unangax̂ artist turns recycled glass into household goods

Taytum Robinson is a multimedia artist from Unalaska. She makes jewelry, baskets and, now — glass coasters. The Qawalangin Tribe recently donated recycled glass from Unalaska to a pottery center in Anchorage where Robinson works.

On this episode of "Island Interviews," Robinson discusses how Unalaska plays a role in her artwork. She’s the granddaughter of the late Unangax̂ artist Maria Turnpaugh, whose work may be found in museums around the country.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Dec. 26, 2023.

