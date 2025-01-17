St. Paul signs marine resource management agreement with federal government

The Aleut Community of St. Paul Island announced Friday that it has signed an agreement with the federal government aimed at jointly managing the waters surrounding the Bering Sea island.

Tribal Council President John Melovidov said the agreement with the National Marine Fisheries Service is a step towards environmental stewardship through a partnership between the tribe and the national government, and also a recognition of the Unangax̂ people’s historical connection to the region.

“It's really the start of working together on matters related to sustainable management and stewardship of marine resources,” Melovidov said.

The tribe has fought to be a decision-maker in managing its surrounding waters, located in some of Alaska’s most productive fishing grounds, and was nominated as a federally designated national marine sanctuary in 2022.

More recently, the island’s tribal government has pursued a new designation as an Indigenous marine stewardship area , giving the tribal government more agency over resource decisions but ultimately less litigative power than the sanctuary designation.

Federal appointees administer the National Marine Fisheries Service, which is run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Melovidov said the agreement announced Friday protects the conservation work they’ve done under the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden, and against possible changes under President-elect Trump.

“[It’s] a way to kind of capture the work that we've done with this current administration, to keep things moving forward with any future administrations,” he said.

The agreement outlines a framework for managing marine resources, including the inclusion of tribal proposals and knowledge in fisheries policies. Its implementation will require coordination with other entities, including the North Pacific Fishery Management Council and the State of Alaska, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws.

