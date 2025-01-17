© 2025 KUCB
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

St. Paul signs marine resource management agreement with federal government

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published January 17, 2025 at 5:33 PM AKST
The Aleut Community of St. Paul Island signed an agreement with NOAA’s Fisheries Service, establishing a partnership for sustainable stewardship of the surrounding waters.
Theo Greenly
/
KUHB
The Aleut Community of St. Paul Island signed an agreement with NOAA’s Fisheries Service, establishing a partnership for sustainable stewardship of the surrounding waters.

The Aleut Community of St. Paul Island announced Friday that it has signed an agreement with the federal government aimed at jointly managing the waters surrounding the Bering Sea island.

Tribal Council President John Melovidov said the agreement with the National Marine Fisheries Service is a step towards environmental stewardship through a partnership between the tribe and the national government, and also a recognition of the Unangax̂ people’s historical connection to the region.

“It's really the start of working together on matters related to sustainable management and stewardship of marine resources,” Melovidov said.

The tribe has fought to be a decision-maker in managing its surrounding waters, located in some of Alaska’s most productive fishing grounds, and was nominated as a federally designated national marine sanctuary in 2022.

More recently, the island’s tribal government has pursued a new designation as an Indigenous marine stewardship area, giving the tribal government more agency over resource decisions but ultimately less litigative power than the sanctuary designation.

Federal appointees administer the National Marine Fisheries Service, which is run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Melovidov said the agreement announced Friday protects the conservation work they’ve done under the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden, and against possible changes under President-elect Trump.

“[It’s] a way to kind of capture the work that we've done with this current administration, to keep things moving forward with any future administrations,” he said.

The agreement outlines a framework for managing marine resources, including the inclusion of tribal proposals and knowledge in fisheries policies. Its implementation will require coordination with other entities, including the North Pacific Fishery Management Council and the State of Alaska, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws.
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly covers the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands for the Alaska Desk from partner stations KUCB in Unalaska, KDSP in Sand Point and KUHB in Saint Paul.
See stories by Theo Greenly
Related Content
  • Northern fur seals at a haul out on St. Paul Island in October 2024
    Science & Environment
    St. Paul is working toward an Indigenous-led conservation plan for its marine ecosystem
    Theo Greenly
    St. Paul Island, in the Bering Sea, is home to vast marine ecosystems that have supported the Unangax̂ community for generations. But the island’s most iconic species — the northern fur seal — has been in steep decline for decades. Last fall, the tribe began holding listening events to hear from residents about how to protect the island’s ecosystems from threats such as climate change and overfishing. The eventual goal behind that work is designating the waters around St. Paul Island as an Indigenous marine stewardship area.
  • St. Paul houses the sole processor for the North Region, which was set to take about a third of the total snow crab harvest this season.
    Industry
    St. Paul’s docks won’t land any snow crab again this year, but will see some fish tax funds under new agreement
    Maggie Nelson
    Trident Seafoods’ St. Paul processing plant won’t open to take snow crab deliveries this season. But the Pribilof Island community will still see some economic benefits from the harvest, thanks to a new agreement between the cities of St. Paul and Unalaska. The Unalaska City Council unanimously approved a resolution at a special meeting on Jan. 3 that will allow snow crab, or opilio, that’s normally processed by Trident in St. Paul to come to Unalaska instead. St. Paul will receive the seafood taxes and fisheries business taxes associated with that portion of the harvest, like they normally would.
  • Classes like this one are rare. Unangam Tunuu is taught in only a handful of classes in the public school system, and outside these sessions, the language is seldom spoken. The struggle on St. Paul mirrors trends across Alaska. A 2024 report from the Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council, a legislative council that advises the governor's office, found that all of the state’s Indigenous languages are critically endangered, with some spoken by fewer than a dozen people.
    Education
    A community’s fight to save Unangam Tunuu on St. Paul Island
    Theo Greenly
    Unangam Tunuu is taught in only a handful of classes in the public school system, and outside these sessions, the language is seldom spoken in everyday conversation. The struggle on St. Paul mirrors trends across Alaska. A 2024 report from the Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council, a legislative council that advises the governor's office, found that all of the state’s Indigenous languages are critically endangered, with some spoken by fewer than a dozen people.
