US Navy NAVFAC NW Unalaska NDSA Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

UNALASKA ISLAND NAVAL DEFENSIVE SEA AREA, ALASKA

ACTION MEMORANDUM

NON-TIME-CRITICAL REMOVAL ACTION

The United States Department of the Navy (Navy), through Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest (NAVFAC NW), is announcing the public availability of the Action Memorandum (AM) for a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) Interim Non-Time-Critical Removal Action (NTCRA) at the Unalaska Island Naval Defensive Sea Area (NDSA), Alaska. The Unalaska Island NDSA was established on 14 February 1941 by Executive Order 8680 and reserved as a naval defensive sea area for purposes of national defense. It includes the territorial waters between the extreme high-water marks and 3-mile marine boundaries around Unalaska, Umnak, Amaknak, Unalga, Akutan, and Akun islands. The NDSA site contains munitions and explosives of concerns (MEC) and munitions constituents (MC) used or released from past operations and activities. The AM presents the interim response action selected for the NDSA, which includes conducting an interim NTCRA to establish institutional controls and land-use restrictions to help protect human health and the environment.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

The AM is available for public review, and the Navy will accept comments during the 30-day public comment period held from Aug 3, 2022 through Sep 2, 2022. Public comments submitted in writing must be postmarked or emailed no later than Sep 2, 2022. Please send all comments to Public Affairs Office, Attn: Mr. James K. Johnson, NAVFAC NW, 1101 Tautog Circle, Suite 203 Silverdale, Washington 98315-1101, or PAO_Feedback@navy.mil.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Copies of the AM and other site documents are available for public review at the following locations:

Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation

555 Cordova Street

Anchorage, AK 99501-2617

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest

1101 Tautog Circle

Silverdale, Washington 98315-1101