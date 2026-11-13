Inside the Unalaska high school gymnasium, more than a dozen people took turns looking at a frayed American flag displayed on a table. It had 48 stars.

The flag viewing was a part of the fifth annual Alaska Native Cultural Health and Resilience gathering, also known as ANCHR, hosted by the regional nonprofit Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association.

“This is a non-clinical public health lens program geared towards improving mental health, well-being, social support, financial stability, and all the ways to connect in Community,” said Sarah Stepetin, who helped organize the event this year.

Photo courtesy of Tina Gauen (Kudrin) Peter J. Kudrin, right, was drafted into the Army and assigned to Fort Mears in Dutch Harbor as an artilleryman in 1945. He later transferred to Fort Richardson and was honorably discharged in 1946.

The four-day gathering brought together veterans, their families, and community members for activities and conversations focused on health and well-being.

One conversation centered around the flag and the story of Peter J. Kudrin, a Unangax̂ man originally from Kashega village on Unalaska Island.

The flag is believed to have been flown during the Aleutian Campaign, the only WWII campaign fought on North American soil.

During the war, the U.S. government forcibly removed Unangax̂ people from the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands to Southeast Alaska. Some Unangax̂ men later returned to their homelands as volunteers for the Alaska Territorial Guard, while others were drafted into the U.S. military.

Kudrin was drafted into the Army and assigned to Fort Mears in Dutch Harbor as an artilleryman in 1945. He later transferred to Fort Richardson and was honorably discharged in 1946.

The flag belonged to Kudrin who settled in Akutan after the war. The U.S. government didn’t allow people to resettle in the villages of Kashega, Biorka, Makushin on Unalaska Island, along with Attu Island. Richard Stepetin, Sarah’s father, cared for the flag for decades before donating it to the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association.

“Being able to have a public space for that dialog, I think, meant a lot to people to process maybe what they haven't outwardly,” Stepetin said. “The nuances of what it meant to go to different villages on Southeast Alaska, and what it meant for men to come back and protect their homelands.”

The conversation was one example of how the annual gathering aims to build connection across Unangam Tanangin, or the Aleutian Chain, where geography can make accessing care and staying connected more challenging.

Sarah Stepetin / APIA Veterans, family members and community members gathered at Unalaska City High School for the four-day Alaska Native Cultural Health and Resilience (ANCHR) gathering.

“You know, it's hard in Unangan Tanangin to get your needs met with healthcare, primary care, behavioral health, even the social connectedness,” Stepetin said. “You know, we're islands, and that can create, I guess, natural silos. And so we're trying to resist that.”

The theme this year was “Stoking the Flame”. The gathering created space for connection through activities like soapstone oil-lamp carving, bonfire conversations, plant medicine making and opportunities to learn Unangam Tunuu, the native language of the region.

The program also stresses support for veterans’ families, not just individual service members.

“So we had a lot of couples, and that's what our program really emphasizes,” Stepetin said. “It's not just the service member or the veteran; it is also their immediate family if they want to be in our program.

American Indian and Alaska Native people experience some of the highest rates of suicide in the country. Veterans also face additional risks .

For rural Native veterans, barriers to mental health care can make it harder to find support when they need it.

Stepetin said the goal is to help people build meaningful lives and strong support systems before they ever reach a crisis point.

Sarah Stepetin / APIA The Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association hosts a virtual veterans group every Thursday of the month. The group is open to both enrolled and unenrolled veterans.

The ANCHR gathering is held annually in Unalaska through the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association’s Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program. The non-profit also hosts a virtual veterans group every Thursday of the month, open to both enrolled and unenrolled veterans.

“Because moments do get hard, and people are all susceptible to those hard moments,” Stepetin said. “But there's tools out there, and there's resources.”

