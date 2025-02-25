© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Qawalangin Tribe selects Shayla Shaishnikoff as council president and interim administrator

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published February 25, 2025 at 4:10 PM AKST
Courtesy of Shayla Shaishnikoff
Shaishnikoff served as a staff member for the tribe from 2016 to 2023.

Members of the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska chose Shayla Shaishnikoff as both council president and the organization’s interim leading executive.

Shaishnikoff and Helen Brown were appointed to two vacant council seats during a Feb. 14 tribal council meeting, and Shaishnikoff was named council president during the same meeting. She was tapped for interim administrator the next week. With Shaishnikoff and Brown seated, the council is back to full capacity. The pair will hold their seats for three years.

The tribe is still searching for a permanent administrator — that’s the tribe’s leading executive, whose duties are separate from the council.

Shaishnikoff takes the reins from former council president and interim tribal administrator Katherine McGlashan. McGlashan was chosen for both roles in October, but stepped down Feb. 11.

Last fall, tribal administrator Chris Price stepped down alongside tribal council president Nick Tutiakoff. Price held his position for five years before departing, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Shaishnikoff served as a staff member for the tribe from 2016 to 2023. She held multiple titles, the most recent being resilience project manager, an environmental role. She is also a director of the Ounalashka Corp. board, and attended school at the University of Alaska Anchorage and Western Washington University in Bellingham.
Tags
Regional The Qawalangin Tribe of UnalaskaTRIBAL COUNCILTribal Government
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
Load More